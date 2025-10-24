Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Listen to ambulance worker help dad deliver baby via phone call

Ambulance worker helps man deliver baby via phone call
  • An ambulance call handler successfully guided a man through the delivery of his wife's baby over the phone.
  • The dramatic event was showcased in the new series of BBC's Ambulance, which premiered on 21 October.
  • Call handler Ellie provided clear instructions to the panicked father, including how to support the baby's head and shoulders.
  • The baby was safely delivered, with its cries heard in the background, before the dispatched ambulance arrived.
