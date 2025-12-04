Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon may be exploring new ways to deliver packages

American Postal Service: History of Mail Delivery
  • Amazon is reportedly considering ending its shipping contract with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and developing its own delivery network.
  • This decision could cost USPS an estimated $6 billion in 2025, accounting for 7.5 percent of its annual revenue, as formal negotiations for a new deal have concluded without an agreement.
  • An Amazon spokesman stated the company remains “committed” to its partnership with USPS, describing them as a “longstanding and trusted partner,” despite evaluating other options.
  • USPS plans to auction off last-mile deliveries early next year, including packages from Amazon, a move that surprised the retailer.
  • The potential loss of Amazon's business would be a significant blow to the financially struggling USPS, which has faced criticism from figures such as Donald Trump regarding its financial performance.
