Thief masqueraded as Amazon courier in $4.5m crypto heist
- Three juveniles, aged 16 and 17, stole £4.3m in cryptocurrency from a victim in London after ambushing his home.
- One of the thieves posed as an Amazon delivery driver to gain access, then forced the victim to transfer the digital funds.
- After the theft, the culprits stole the victim's vehicle and filmed their exploits, posting the footage on Snapchat.
- Police pursued the gang along the M1 in Northamptonshire, leading to their arrest.
- The trio, all from Sheffield, were sentenced to a combined total of 16 years in youth detention, and the stolen cryptocurrency was recovered and returned.
