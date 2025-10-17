Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dressers sold on Amazon recalled over safety risk

  • WLIVE Fabric has recalled approximately 76,500 12-drawer dressers sold on Amazon due to a significant tip-over risk.
  • The dressers, sold between September 2023 and August 2025 for around $83, fail to meet the mandatory safety standards of the STURDY Act.
  • The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns that unsecured units can become unstable, posing a risk of falling over or trapping a child.
  • Consumers are urged to immediately stop using unanchored dressers, move them away from children, and contact WLIVE for disposal instructions and a full refund.
  • To receive a refund, customers must provide a photo demonstrating proof of disposal; one tip-over incident has been reported, though no injuries.
