How a child ended up watching 15-rated movie on Amazon Prime
- Amazon has been found in breach of Ofcom’s programming regulations after a family reported receiving an adult-rated film instead of the intended PG movie on Prime Video.
- The family had rented Diary Of A Wimpy Kid but the 2010 romantic comedy-drama Love & Other Drugs, rated 15 for strong sex and language, began playing.
- Ofcom ruled that Amazon broke an on-demand programme service (ODPS) rule requiring measures to prevent those under 18 from seeing or hearing specially restricted material.
- The complainant contacted the UK communications watchdog after Amazon failed to respond to three phone calls regarding the incident.
- Amazon apologised for the error, stating the issue was fixed within 48 hours and that 122 customers had attempted to access Diary Of A Wimpy Kid during that period, and has updated its procedures.