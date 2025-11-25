Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about Amazon’s new Starlink rival

Video Player Placeholder
SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites in Dazzling Midnight Liftoff
  • Amazon has unveiled its new satellite internet service, Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, positioning it as a direct competitor to SpaceX's Starlink.
  • Amazon claims Leo offers the world's fastest commercial satellite internet, with its Leo Ultra antenna achieving download speeds of up to 1Gbps.
  • This speed significantly surpasses Starlink's current 200Mbps (with a peak of 475Mbps), despite Amazon Leo currently operating only 150 satellites compared to Starlink's approximately 8,500.
  • Amazon Leo is presently available to a select group of business customers, including Hunt Energy Network, Vanu Inc, and JetBlue, with a broader rollout expected next year.
  • Amazon plans to expand its satellite constellation to 3,236, while SpaceX intends to grow its Starlink network to 12,000 satellites.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in