Amazon ‘plans thousands more corporate job cuts’
- Amazon is reportedly planning to cut thousands more jobs as part of ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.
- This follows a previous announcement three months ago, where the US tech giant revealed plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions.
- The new redundancies are expected to affect departments such as Amazon Web Services, Prime Video, retail, and HR.
- CEO Andy Jassy had previously indicated that the company would likely reduce its staff count, partly due to increased use of artificial intelligence.
- Separately, Amazon confirmed plans to close its Milton Keynes fulfilment centre, offering 590 affected employees transfers to a new site in Northampton.