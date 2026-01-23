Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon ‘plans thousands more corporate job cuts’

Amazon Workforce Reduction
  • Amazon is reportedly planning to cut thousands more jobs as part of ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.
  • This follows a previous announcement three months ago, where the US tech giant revealed plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions.
  • The new redundancies are expected to affect departments such as Amazon Web Services, Prime Video, retail, and HR.
  • CEO Andy Jassy had previously indicated that the company would likely reduce its staff count, partly due to increased use of artificial intelligence.
  • Separately, Amazon confirmed plans to close its Milton Keynes fulfilment centre, offering 590 affected employees transfers to a new site in Northampton.
