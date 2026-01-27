Amazon closing 72 grocery stores across the US
- Amazon has announced the closure of all its Amazon Go convenience stores and Amazon Fresh supermarket locations across the US, totalling 72 grocery sites.
- The company stated it could not achieve a 'truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion' for these stores.
- Most closures will occur by February 1, with California stores remaining open for an additional 45 days to comply with state labor laws.
- Amazon will now concentrate its efforts on its Whole Foods Market locations and its grocery delivery services, with plans to potentially convert some shuttered Fresh stores into new Whole Foods sites.
- The company is working to find new roles for affected employees within its warehouses and delivery networks, or offering severance packages including 90 days of full pay and benefits.