Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amazon closing 72 grocery stores across the US

Amazon delivery driver caught 'stealing cat' from homeowners’ front door
  • Amazon has announced the closure of all its Amazon Go convenience stores and Amazon Fresh supermarket locations across the US, totalling 72 grocery sites.
  • The company stated it could not achieve a 'truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion' for these stores.
  • Most closures will occur by February 1, with California stores remaining open for an additional 45 days to comply with state labor laws.
  • Amazon will now concentrate its efforts on its Whole Foods Market locations and its grocery delivery services, with plans to potentially convert some shuttered Fresh stores into new Whole Foods sites.
  • The company is working to find new roles for affected employees within its warehouses and delivery networks, or offering severance packages including 90 days of full pay and benefits.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in