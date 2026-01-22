Moment Amazon driver allegedly steals cat after delivering package caught on video
- An Amazon delivery driver was captured on a doorbell camera allegedly stealing a homeowner's cat in Elland, West Yorkshire.
- The incident took place on Sunday, 18 January, when the individual appeared to pick up Nora the cat after delivering a package.
- Nora's owner, Carl Crowther, discovered the footage after spending a day searching for his missing pet.
- West Yorkshire Police confirmed the cat has since been located and returned to its owner, with a theft crime recorded and enquiries ongoing.
- Amazon has stated it is investigating the incident and is cooperating with the police.