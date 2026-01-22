Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment Amazon driver allegedly steals cat after delivering package caught on video

Amazon delivery driver caught 'stealing cat' from homeowners’ front door
  • An Amazon delivery driver was captured on a doorbell camera allegedly stealing a homeowner's cat in Elland, West Yorkshire.
  • The incident took place on Sunday, 18 January, when the individual appeared to pick up Nora the cat after delivering a package.
  • Nora's owner, Carl Crowther, discovered the footage after spending a day searching for his missing pet.
  • West Yorkshire Police confirmed the cat has since been located and returned to its owner, with a theft crime recorded and enquiries ongoing.
  • Amazon has stated it is investigating the incident and is cooperating with the police.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in