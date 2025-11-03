Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New 14-year study finds walking could reduce Alzheimer’s risk

5 early signs of Alzheimer’s you shouldn’t ignore
  • A new 14-year study suggests that walking over 5,000 steps daily may slow cognitive decline and the build-up of proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease.
  • Conducted by Harvard experts, the research analysed data from 294 individuals aged 50 to 90 who had early signs of Alzheimer's proteins (amyloid and tau) but were not experiencing dementia symptoms.
  • The study, published in Nature Medicine, found that higher levels of physical activity were associated with a slower decline in thinking and memory skills and reduced accumulation of the tau protein.
  • Even modest activity, between 3,001 and 5,000 steps per day, was linked to notable benefits, with 5,001 to 7,500 steps appearing more advantageous.
  • Experts emphasise that while this observational study reinforces the message that physical activity is good for brain health, it is not a guarantee against dementia, but contributes to reducing risk.
