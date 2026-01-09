This one gene may be linked to 93 per cent of Alzheimer’s cases
- New research indicates that 72 to 93 per cent of Alzheimer's cases and approximately 45 per cent of all dementia cases would not develop without the influence of the APOE gene.
- Scientists at University College London (UCL) and the University of Eastern Finland found that specific variants, particularly ε3 and ε4, of the APOE gene are critical contributors.
- The ε3 variant, previously considered neutral, is now understood to play a significant role in increasing Alzheimer's risk.
- This discovery highlights the APOE gene as a powerful target for developing new drugs and prevention strategies for Alzheimer's disease.
- Experts suggest further research into APOE is vital for future treatments, though routine genetic testing for risk is not yet common due to unclear actionable steps for individuals.