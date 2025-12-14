How Broccoli could help fight Alzheimer’s disease
- Cases of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, are projected to double by 2060, affecting millions of adults.
- Experts suggest that regularly consuming broccoli can significantly lower the risk of developing dementia.
- Research indicates that older women who frequently ate broccoli performed better on memory tests, showing cognitive improvements.
- Broccoli is rich in B vitamins, carotenoids, and choline, which help combat cognitive decline by reducing dementia-linked molecules and tau proteins.
- Just one to two servings of broccoli daily provide powerful antioxidants that fight inflammation and oxidative stress, key drivers of cognitive decline.