Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is the 92-year-old judge presiding over Maduro’s case?

Maduro seen as he is charged with drug offenses in New York court
  • U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein is set to arraign Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Monday.
  • This judicial assignment has been on hold for six years since Maduro's initial indictment.
  • Judge Hellerstein, 92, has a history of presiding over weighty cases, including matters involving Trump, the 9/11 attacks, and Sudanese genocide.
  • He has also handled cases for Maduro's co-defendants, sentencing retired Venezuelan army general Cliver Alcalá to over 21 years in April 2024.
  • Another co-defendant, former Venezuelan spymaster Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Hellerstein on 23 February.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in