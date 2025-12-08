Ex-Trump attorney Alina Habba resigns as top New Jersey prosecutor
- President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Alina Habba, is stepping down from her role as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey.
- Her departure follows a federal appeals court affirming a lower court order that disqualified her for unlawfully serving as the state’s top federal prosecutor.
- Habba, who represented Trump in a fraud case and against defamation claims, stated she is complying with the decision to protect the office's stability and integrity.
- “But do not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department and it will not weaken me,” she said. “Make no mistake, you can take the girl out of New Jersey, but you cannot take New Jersey out of the girl.”
- She said she will now serve as a senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi.