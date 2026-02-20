Trump administration to release files related to aliens and UFOs
- Donald Trump has directed the release of government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
- The announcement came hours after Trump accused Barack Obama of making a "big mistake" and sharing "classified information" by suggesting aliens are real on a podcast.
- Obama later clarified on Instagram that he saw "no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us."
- Officials like Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted positively, while some, including Republican Representative Thomas Massie, suggested it could be a distraction from the release of Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The move follows comments from Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who hinted that he had a prepared speech concerning extraterrestrial life.
