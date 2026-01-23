More planets are deemed hospitable for aliens than originally thought
- New research suggests that many more exoplanets than previously thought could potentially be habitable, expanding the search for alien life.
- The traditional 'habitable zone' criteria, which focuses on planets where liquid water can exist on the surface, may be too restrictive.
- Tidally locked planets, where one side constantly faces their star, could circulate heat to keep their perpetually dark side warm enough for liquid water.
- Planets located further from their stars, previously considered too cold, might also host liquid water beneath thick layers of ice.
- This broader understanding implies that some exoplanets observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, which show signs of water vapour, could indeed be suitable for life.