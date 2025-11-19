Bar bans single drinkers as owner claims they’re a ‘nightmare’
- Carl Peters, owner of Alibi cocktail and karaoke bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, has defended his controversial door policy.
- The policy prohibits single entry to the venue after 9pm, a rule Mr Peters stated is for the safety of all guests.
- He explained that solo drinkers can pose a 'nightmare' for staff if incidents occur and may 'mither' other groups.
- Despite facing criticism, Mr Peters reiterated that he prioritises customer welfare and safety, refusing to apologise for the rule.
- He clarified that single entry is permitted before 9pm and believes the policy is standard practice in late-night venues.