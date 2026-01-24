Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minneapolis shooting victim named as ICU nurse who was ‘very upset’ by ICE raids

Moment federal agents shoot man in Minneapolis captured by bystander
  • Family has identified the man killed by Border Patrol Saturday as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who was deeply concerned about immigration raids in Minnesota and around the nation.
  • Pretti died after being shot by federal agents during a large immigration enforcement operation and protests in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security claims Pretti approached agents and brandished a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.
  • DHS says he “violently resisted” when agents tried to detain him, and video showed agents holding him on the ground before gunshots are heard. Pretti, a U.S. citizen with no criminal record, owned a gun with a concealed carry permit, but his family said they had never known him to carry it.
  • Pretti was outraged by President Donald Trump’s immigration raids and had participated in protests over Renee Good’s death, which came two weeks before his killing.
  • “He felt that protesting was a way to express his care for others,” Alex’s father, Michael Pretti, told The Associated Press. “We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so ... go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically. And he said he knows that. He knew that.”
