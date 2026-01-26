Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House refuses to say if Stephen Miller will apologize for calling Alex Pretti 'an assassin'
  • Karoline Leavitt declined to say whether Stephen Miller would apologise for his comments regarding Alex Pretti.
  • Miller, a deputy White House chief of staff during the Trump administration, had called Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis nurse killed by federal agents, a 'would-be assassin'.
  • He also claimed Pretti 'tried to murder federal law enforcement' without offering any evidence to support these assertions.
  • When pressed on Miller's potential apology, the White House press secretary stated the incident remains under investigation.
  • The press secretary added that no one at the White House wishes to see Americans hurt or killed.
