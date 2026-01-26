Leavitt won’t say if Stephen Miller will apologize over Alex Pretti remarks
- Karoline Leavitt declined to say whether Stephen Miller would apologise for his comments regarding Alex Pretti.
- Miller, a deputy White House chief of staff during the Trump administration, had called Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis nurse killed by federal agents, a 'would-be assassin'.
- He also claimed Pretti 'tried to murder federal law enforcement' without offering any evidence to support these assertions.
- When pressed on Miller's potential apology, the White House press secretary stated the incident remains under investigation.
- The press secretary added that no one at the White House wishes to see Americans hurt or killed.