Judge rips Trump admin over statements after Alex Pretti’s death

Hannity questions Kristi Noem about calling Renee Good and Alex Pretti 'domestic terrorists'
  • A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump criticized top administration officials for their "troubling" and politically motivated "snap judgments” regarding Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.
  • The judge, Eric C. Tostrud, dissolved a temporary restraining order that had prevented Homeland Security from handling evidence related to the shooting, despite his concerns about officials' statements.
  • He noted that while officials, including Miller, made baseless claims calling Pretti a "domestic terrorist," there was insufficient proof of an intent to destroy or tamper with evidence.
  • Any potential compromise of the crime scene was attributed by the judge to a "volatile" crowd rather than federal agencies' substandard evidence collection.
  • The Department of Justice has initiated a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti's shooting, while the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is independently investigating the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer.

