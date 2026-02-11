Alex Murdaugh tries to convince Supreme Court he didn’t kill his family
- Alex Murdaugh's legal team has urged the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn his murder convictions, arguing that a court clerk improperly influenced the jury.
- Defence attorneys claim former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca "Becky" Hill tainted the jury by making comments about Murdaugh's demeanour and testimony during his 2023 trial.
- Hill, who resigned and later pleaded guilty to perjury and obstruction of justice in a separate case, allegedly sought to promote a book she was writing about the trial.
- Prosecutors acknowledged Hill's actions were "improper" but contended they were fleeting and insignificant, given the overwhelming evidence against Murdaugh.
- The South Carolina Supreme Court will deliberate privately, with a written opinion expected in weeks or months; Murdaugh would remain imprisoned for federal financial crimes even if his murder convictions are overturned.
