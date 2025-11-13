Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper believes he had an accomplice, new book says

Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper was told to clean the house on morning after murders
  • Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, Alex Murdaugh's longtime housekeeper, has released a new book offering an intimate look into the Murdaugh family before, during and after the 2021 murders.
  • Turrubiate-Simpson, who was close friends with Maggie Murdaugh, testified at Murdaugh's trial and later realized his guilt after seeing police bodycam footage of a beach towel she had washed on the day of the murders.
  • She recounts Murdaugh's frantic call the morning after the murders and his request for her to clean the house, noting unsettling details like Maggie's car being parked incorrectly, and her pajamas neatly laid out.
  • Turrubiate-Simpson speculates that Murdaugh may have had an accomplice to help stage the crime scene and claims police dismissed her attempts to offer information, feeling she was seen as “just the Mexican housekeeper.”
  • The book also details her deep bond with Maggie, whom she describes as thoughtful and generous, and expresses her desire to honor Maggie's legacy beyond the widely publicized crime.
