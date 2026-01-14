Aldi announces another pay rise for staff from March 1
- Aldi has announced plans to invest £36 million in pay and benefits for its UK employees, including a pay rise for store assistants.
- From 1 March, starting pay for store assistants will increase to £13.35 per hour nationally and £14.71 per hour for those working within the M25.
- This pay increase comes ahead of the national minimum wage rise in April, meaning many Aldi staff will receive 64p more per hour than the new minimum.
- The supermarket chain, which employs over 45,000 people, also announced extended maternity pay to 26 weeks at full pay and a rise in hourly wages for store apprentices.
- Aldi is the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks to all in-store staff, a benefit valued at up to £1,470 annually.