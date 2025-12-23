Why British people are drinking less alcohol than ever before
- UK adults are consuming less alcohol than at any point since data collection began in 1990, averaging 10.2 drinks per week last year.
- This represents a decline of over a quarter from the peak consumption levels recorded two decades ago.
- Factors contributing to this reduction include an ageing population, increased health consciousness, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.
- The hospitality sector, particularly pubs, is facing significant challenges, with over 400 closures in 2024 and fears of a difficult festive season.
- Research indicates that 61 per cent of people are going out less often, with 68 per cent of young people attributing this to the current economic climate.