Albania’s first AI minister preparing to give birth to 83 digital offspring
- Albania's prime minister, Edi Rama, announced that Diella, the world's first AI minister, is 'pregnant with 83 children'.
- Speaking in Berlin, Mr Rama explained that these 80-plus AI children will soon 'give birth' and assist individual members of parliament.
- Their roles will include participating in parliamentary sessions, maintaining records, informing MPs on how to react, and summarising discussions.
- Diella was initially introduced to tackle corruption and promote transparency and innovation within Mr Rama's cabinet.
