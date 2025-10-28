Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The AI minister who is ‘pregnant with 83 children’

  • Albania's prime minister, Edi Rama, has announced that Diella, the world's first AI minister, is “pregnant with 83 children”.
  • Speaking in Berlin, Mr Rama said that Diella will soon “give birth” to the children. who will assist individual members of parliament.
  • “These children will have the knowledge of their mother,” he said.
  • Their roles will include participating in parliamentary sessions, maintaining records, informing MPs on how to react, and summarising discussions.
  • Diella was initially introduced to tackle corruption and promote transparency and innovation within Mr Rama's cabinet.
