Remnants of Typhoon Halong devastate two Alaskan villages, displacing over 1,500
- Remnants of Typhoon Halong caused fierce storms, devastating two Alaskan villages, Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, on the state's west coast.
- Over 1,500 residents were displaced, with approximately 1,000 sheltering in local schools, one of which lacks working toilets, and the other has intermittent utilities.
- The US Coast Guard airlifted over 20 people, while authorities reported three individuals missing or dead amidst the wreckage.
- Nearly every home in the affected villages was damaged, destroyed, or swept away, with rescue efforts hindered by infrastructure failures like closed airports and power outages.
- Medically vulnerable residents are being evacuated to Bethel, as officials describe the situation in Kipnuk as catastrophic.