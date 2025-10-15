Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Remnants of Typhoon Halong devastate two Alaskan villages, displacing over 1,500

Cabin spotted being carried away by flood waters after storms hit Alaska
  • Remnants of Typhoon Halong caused fierce storms, devastating two Alaskan villages, Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, on the state's west coast.
  • Over 1,500 residents were displaced, with approximately 1,000 sheltering in local schools, one of which lacks working toilets, and the other has intermittent utilities.
  • The US Coast Guard airlifted over 20 people, while authorities reported three individuals missing or dead amidst the wreckage.
  • Nearly every home in the affected villages was damaged, destroyed, or swept away, with rescue efforts hindered by infrastructure failures like closed airports and power outages.
  • Medically vulnerable residents are being evacuated to Bethel, as officials describe the situation in Kipnuk as catastrophic.
