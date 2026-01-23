Man arrested for killing grandma told officers he wanted her to go ‘peacefully’
- Brian Davenport, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting his 87-year-old grandmother, Velma Koontz, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
- Police were called to Koontz's home after her husband found her deceased in her wheelchair and his handgun outside the residence.
- Davenport reportedly admitted to police that he stole his grandfather's handgun and killed his grandmother, stating he wanted her to die “peacefully” and comparing it to “pulling the plug.”
- Detectives later learned Koontz had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care, though the police chief noted the motivation for the killing was unclear.
- Davenport, who had previously assaulted his mother, is being held on a $5 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 30.