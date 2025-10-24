Flights grounded by ‘IT outage’ across the US
- Alaska Airlines experienced a nationwide IT outage on Thursday evening, leading to a temporary ground stop for its flights.
- The Federal Aviation Authority issued the ground stop due to an IT glitch affecting the Seattle-based carrier's operations.
- This incident marks the second IT outage for Alaska Airlines this year, following a similar three-hour grounding in July.
- Passengers reported being stuck on aircraft for hours or waiting at gates across the country, with flight-tracking sites noting a significant reduction in airborne Alaska Airlines planes.
- The airline apologised for the inconvenience, advising customers to check their flight status and stating that its IT team was working to resolve the issue.