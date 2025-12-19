Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lord Sugar makes business move as former Apprentice star takes full control

Alan Sugar asked if he made Spurs rubbish during Children in Need sketch
  • Apprentice winner Tom Pellereau has acquired full ownership of his beauty technology company, Stylpro, by purchasing Lord Alan Sugar's 50 per cent stake.
  • This move concludes a 14-year business partnership that originated when Pellereau secured investment from Lord Sugar on the BBC reality series.
  • Lord Sugar, who initially invested £250,000 in 2011, received a "significant return on investment" from the undisclosed buyout sum.
  • Pellereau, who will remain Stylpro's chief executive, expressed deep gratitude for Lord Sugar's invaluable mentorship and guidance.
  • Stylpro specialises in innovative electrical beauty technology, such as LED face masks and makeup brush cleaners, and is stocked globally.
