Sir Alan Bates agrees ‘seven-figure’ settlement over Post Office Horizon scandal

Sir Alan Bates says Post Office were 'after me one way or another'
  • Sir Alan Bates, a leading campaigner for justice in the Post Office Horizon scandal, has reached a settlement with the government for his personal claim.
  • The settlement is reported to be in the seven-figure region, with some suggestions indicating it could be between £4m and £5m.
  • This agreement follows Sir Alan's earlier rejection of a 'take it or leave it' compensation offer, which he deemed insufficient.
  • Sir Alan spearheaded a group of 555 subpostmasters who successfully took the Post Office to the High Court in 2019, revealing the faulty Fujitsu software that led to approximately 1,000 wrongful prosecutions.
  • The Department for Business and Trade confirmed the settlement, stating that over £1.2 billion has now been paid to more than 9,000 victims of the scandal.
