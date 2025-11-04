Sir Alan Bates agrees ‘seven-figure’ settlement over Post Office Horizon scandal
- Sir Alan Bates, a leading campaigner for justice in the Post Office Horizon scandal, has reached a settlement with the government for his personal claim.
- The settlement is reported to be in the seven-figure region, with some suggestions indicating it could be between £4m and £5m.
- This agreement follows Sir Alan's earlier rejection of a 'take it or leave it' compensation offer, which he deemed insufficient.
- Sir Alan spearheaded a group of 555 subpostmasters who successfully took the Post Office to the High Court in 2019, revealing the faulty Fujitsu software that led to approximately 1,000 wrongful prosecutions.
- The Department for Business and Trade confirmed the settlement, stating that over £1.2 billion has now been paid to more than 9,000 victims of the scandal.