Tens of dead dogs found in plastic bags and dozens more neglected in home
- Authorities discovered nearly 30 deceased dogs in plastic bags and 24 emaciated live dogs at an Alabama home following a neighbour's call.
- Three individuals, Curtis Dewayne Haralson, Patricia Ann Sims, and Tiffany Ann Sims, were arrested in connection with the incident.
- The suspects, aged 27 to 63, face a total of 111 charges, including eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 29 counts of failure to bury livestock.
- Each suspect has been set a bond of $48,700 and transported to Lee County Jail.
- The 24 rescued dogs are now available for adoption through the Animal Health Center of Opelika.