Police issue urgent warning over rogue airport parking firms
- Police have issued a warning to drivers about an increase in car thefts targeting airport parking.
- Travellers are advised to be cautious of "unofficial" long-stay parking operators following a rise in complaints.
- Holidaymakers have reported returning to find their vehicles damaged, burgled, or stolen by meet-and-greet companies.
- Rogue firms often lack proper contracts, leading to cars being dumped on unsecured land like construction sites or fields.
- Sussex Police and Gatwick Airport have both highlighted concerns about these operators, who may use airport names without official association.