Airbnb hit with huge fine over illegal holiday homes in tourist hotspots

  • Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry has fined vacation rental giant Airbnb €64 million (£56 million) for advertising unlicensed tourist accommodation.
  • The penalty is part of an intensified crackdown by the Spanish government on platforms criticised for fuelling excessive tourism and inflating housing costs.
  • The ministry stated the fine represents six times the profit Airbnb gained from the illegal listings and is the second-largest penalty issued by the department for consumer rights breaches.
  • Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy indicated the fine aims to help tackle Spain's housing crisis, where many families struggle with housing affordability.
  • Barcelona, for instance, plans to phase out all 10,000 licensed short-term rental apartments by 2028 to prioritise housing for permanent residents.
