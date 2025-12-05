Why this Italian city has banned self-check-in keyboxes
- Milanese authorities have issued a directive requiring owners of short-term rental properties to remove self-check-in keyboxes from public areas.
- The measure, announced on Thursday, is a direct response to growing concerns over overtourism, security, and the improper use of public space.
- City councillor Michele Albiani said that the uncontrolled proliferation of these keyboxes causes inconvenience for residents and benefits private individuals.
- Homeowners in Milan who fail to comply with the new rule will face fines of up to 400 euros starting from January.
- This initiative follows a similar measure introduced in Florence earlier this year and occurs amidst wider European debates on overtourism and soaring rents, with Airbnb blaming the hotel industry for the issue.