Air India pilot removed from duty after ‘arriving at work intoxicated’
- Canadian authorities detained an Air India pilot at Vancouver International Airport on 23 December, suspecting intoxication before a scheduled flight to Delhi.
- The pilot reportedly failed a breathalyser test, leading to his removal from duty and a delay in the departure of Air India flight AI186.
- Transport Canada notified Air India that the incident constituted a breach of Canadian aviation rules and the airline's foreign air operator permit.
- Canadian regulators have instructed Air India to conduct a formal investigation into the matter and submit a report by 26 January.
- Air India confirmed the incident, stated its full cooperation with authorities, and affirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards rule violations, adding that the pilot has been taken off flying duties.