Air India flight grounded as baggage container gets sucked into engine

  • An Air India flight from Delhi to New York was grounded after its engine ingested a baggage container while taxiing at Delhi airport.
  • The incident occurred after Flight AI101, an Airbus A350 carrying over 250 passengers, had returned to Delhi due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace.
  • The aircraft's right engine sustained damage from the foreign object ingestion, leading to its grounding for detailed inspection and repairs.
  • All passengers and crew were unharmed, and Air India is providing alternative travel arrangements or refunds for those affected.
  • India's aviation regulator has launched an investigation into how the baggage container came to be in the aircraft's path, with dense fog potentially contributing to the risk.
