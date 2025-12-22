Air India gets £83k parking bill after misplacing plane for 13 years
- Air India has admitted losing track of a Boeing 737-200 cargo plane for 13 years after it was decommissioned at Kolkata Airport in 2012.
- The aircraft, registered as VT-EHH, was rediscovered in a remote parking bay only after Kolkata Airport requested its removal.
- Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, said that the plane was lost from records during successive restructurings and mergers.
- The airline has since paid nearly £83,362 in accumulated parking fees to the airport for the 13-year period.
- The plane was removed on 14 November and will be transported to Bengaluru for repurposing as a ground-based engineering training aid.