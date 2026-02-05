Questions asked why Air India plane with fuel switch issue took off from Heathrow
- The UK Civil Aviation Authority has demanded a detailed explanation from Air India after a Boeing Dreamliner flight from London Heathrow to Bangalore experienced a fuel control switch issue.
- During engine start, a fuel control switch on the Air India flight failed to lock in the 'run' position twice before stabilising, yet the aircraft proceeded with its journey.
- The CAA has warned of potential regulatory action against Air India and its Boeing 787 fleet if a comprehensive response is not provided within a week.
- This incident follows a deadly Air India crash last year where fuel control switches were implicated in the loss of 241 lives.
- Air India has stated it conducted precautionary re-inspections of fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet, finding no issues, and will respond to the UK regulator.
