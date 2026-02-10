Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Air India offers victims’ families £8,000 if they give up right to sue

On the ground at Ahmedabad hospital as Air India crash death toll updated
  • Air India is offering additional cash settlements to families of victims from last year's Ahmedabad plane crash, The Independent has learned.
  • The offer requires families to sign an indemnity document, permanently waiving their right to sue the airline and Boeing.
  • The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - which had 242 people on board - crashed on 12 June. There was only one survivor, with another 19 people on the ground also killed in the tragedy.
  • Legal teams representing victims' families are advising against signing, arguing that the full facts of the crash are not yet known as the official investigation is ongoing.
  • The airline and manufacturer face multiple lawsuits in British and US courts, with one US suit alleging the crash resulted from faulty fuel switches.
