Why hundreds of travellers are stranded in the ‘world’s weirdest city’

The Air France plane was forced to divert (file image)
The Air France plane was forced to divert (file image) (Getty Images)
  • Hundreds of passengers on Air France flight AF191 from Bengaluru to Paris are stranded in Turkmenistan following an emergency landing.
  • The Boeing 777, which had already been delayed by 21 hours in Bengaluru, diverted to Ashgabat airport due to an engine fault four hours into its journey.
  • Passengers face strict visa regulations in Turkmenistan, including a mandatory £23 Covid test fee and the requirement for an invitation letter.
  • Air France is dispatching a replacement aircraft from Paris to Ashgabat, expected to arrive on Tuesday evening local time.
  • The flight is now scheduled to depart for Paris on Wednesday at 1pm, meaning passengers will have been stranded for over 33 hours.
