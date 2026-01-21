Air Force One returns to Washington area after minor electrical issue

Air Force One returns to Washington delaying Trump’s Davos visit after minor electrical issue
- Air Force One was forced to abort its flight and return to Washington due to a "minor electrical issue", according to the White House.
- The aircraft was transporting Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when the issue was detected post take-off.
- FlightRadar24 data showed the plane turning back to Joint Base Andrews after departing.
- Donald Trump subsequently boarded a different aircraft, an Air Force C-32, to continue his journey to Switzerland.
- The unscheduled turnaround was expected to delay his arrival for critical talks over Greenland's future with European leaders.