One of Air Canada’s longest flights aborted over ‘unusual odour’
- An Air Canada flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Vancouver, Canada, one of Air Canada’s longest routes, was diverted back to Auckland shortly after take-off.
- Flight AC40, a Boeing 787, returned to Auckland Airport on Tuesday, 13 January, after pilots detected an "unusual odour" in the cockpit.
- The pilots declared an emergency just seven minutes into the flight, prompting the aircraft to make a large U-turn.
- The plane circled the Hauraki Gulf to burn off fuel, a standard procedure for unexpected landings, before safely touching down.
- Air Canada confirmed the return was made out of an abundance of caution, and the aircraft is now undergoing inspection, with arrangements being made for passengers.