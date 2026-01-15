Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One of Air Canada’s longest flights aborted over ‘unusual odour’

An Air Canada Boeing 787
An Air Canada Boeing 787 (Simon Calder)
  • An Air Canada flight from Auckland, New Zealand, to Vancouver, Canada, one of Air Canada’s longest routes, was diverted back to Auckland shortly after take-off.
  • Flight AC40, a Boeing 787, returned to Auckland Airport on Tuesday, 13 January, after pilots detected an "unusual odour" in the cockpit.
  • The pilots declared an emergency just seven minutes into the flight, prompting the aircraft to make a large U-turn.
  • The plane circled the Hauraki Gulf to burn off fuel, a standard procedure for unexpected landings, before safely touching down.
  • Air Canada confirmed the return was made out of an abundance of caution, and the aircraft is now undergoing inspection, with arrangements being made for passengers.
