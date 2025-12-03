AI significantly improves stroke treatment and recovery
- Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly improving stroke treatment in England by enabling faster identification of major cases.
- The Brainomix 360 Stroke imaging platform analyses CT scans in real-time, speeding up access to life-saving procedures like thrombectomy.
- A study involving over 15,000 patients found AI reduced treatment times by over an hour in some centres and doubled thrombectomy rates at participating hospitals.
- NHS national clinical director for stroke, Dr David Hargroves, confirmed the technology aids quicker decision-making and better patient care, leading to improved recovery chances.
- Despite the positive impact of AI, the Stroke Association notes that England's thrombectomy rate remains below the European average, urging for increased and 24/7 access to the procedure.