Urgent warning over AI phone scam targeting older victims

Criminals use AI to clone voices and set up direct debits
  • National Trading Standards (NTS) has warned that criminals are using artificial intelligence to clone people's voices and establish unauthorised direct debits.
  • The scam begins with fraudsters conducting 'lifestyle survey' phone calls to gather personal, health and financial details from victims.
  • These details are then used to create AI-generated voice clones, which simulate consent for direct debits and are presented as 'proof' of permission.
  • The NTS indicated that this particular scam appears to be targeting older individuals.
  • The public is urged to discuss scam calls with friends and relatives, regularly check bank statements, and report any suspicious activity, as many victims are unaware they are being defrauded.
