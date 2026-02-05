Urgent warning over AI phone scam targeting older victims
- National Trading Standards (NTS) has warned that criminals are using artificial intelligence to clone people's voices and establish unauthorised direct debits.
- The scam begins with fraudsters conducting 'lifestyle survey' phone calls to gather personal, health and financial details from victims.
- These details are then used to create AI-generated voice clones, which simulate consent for direct debits and are presented as 'proof' of permission.
- The NTS indicated that this particular scam appears to be targeting older individuals.
- The public is urged to discuss scam calls with friends and relatives, regularly check bank statements, and report any suspicious activity, as many victims are unaware they are being defrauded.
