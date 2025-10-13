Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The job that AI is most likely to replace

Meet the AI actress that has actors up in arms
  • A new Microsoft study, analysing more than 200,000 interactions with its Copilot generative AI chatbot, has identified occupations in which AI is most and least applicable.
  • Office-based roles, including sales and communication, are among the most at risk from AI, with interpreters and translators showing a 98 per cent overlap with AI tasks.
  • Other professions with high AI overlap include historians (91 per cent), mathematicians (91 per cent), writers (85 per cent), and journalists (81 per cent).
  • Jobs requiring physical work, operating machinery, or manual labour, such as nurses, plasterers, and massage therapists, exhibited the least AI overlap, all under 11 per cent.
  • Microsoft researcher Kiran Tomlinson stated that AI supports tasks like research and writing, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation, serving as a tool to complement human strengths.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in