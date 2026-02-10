Teenagers increasingly concerned about AI being used to create photos of them
- A survey found that three in five young people are worried about artificial intelligence being used to create inappropriate images of them, with over one in ten teenagers having seen AI-generated sexual deepfakes.
- Despite these concerns, nearly all young people aged eight to 17 are using AI, with more than half believing it improves their lives and many finding it provides emotional support.
- Parents often underestimate the extent to which children use AI for homework, and a significant number of young people report seeing peers use AI to complete school assignments.
- The National Education Union has called for urgent government action, stressing that the risks of AI use in education, including potential cognitive decline and reliance for emotional support, currently outweigh its benefits.
- Both the UK data regulator and Ofcom have launched investigations into X and xAI regarding their compliance with UK law after the Grok chatbot was used to generate non-consensual sexual deepfake images.
