Student accused of using AI in essays sues for disability discrimination
- A disabled University of Michigan student, identified as “Jane Doe”, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination after professors falsely accused her of using AI to write essays.
- The lawsuit claims the university and instructors mistook symptoms of her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and generalised anxiety disorder for signs of AI-generated content.
- Despite providing medical documentation explaining how her disability affects her writing style, the student was reportedly overruled and blocked from graduating.
- Her lawyers argue that the accusations were based on subjective judgments and “self-confirming 'AI comparison' outputs” and that the university failed to implement disability-informed accommodations.
- The case highlights concerns about the accuracy of AI detection tools and follows similar lawsuits from other students who claim their original work was wrongly flagged as AI-generated.
