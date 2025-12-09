Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Staggering number of teens using chatbots for mental health support

25 per cent of teens have used AI chatbots to help with their mental health
25 per cent of teens have used AI chatbots to help with their mental health (Getty/iStock)
  • A study by the Youth Endowment Fund found that a quarter of teenagers in England and Wales used AI chatbots for mental health support in the last year.
  • Young people affected by serious violence were even more likely to seek help from AI chatbots, with 38 per cent of victims and 44 per cent of perpetrators using them.
  • Charity leaders and the NHS have warned against using AI chatbots for mental health, stating they cannot replace human support and may offer harmful advice.
  • Experts suggest teenagers are turning to AI due to a lack of accessible human mental health support and the perceived anonymity of chatbots.
  • The research also highlighted significant mental health challenges among teenagers, with many reporting high levels of difficulties, diagnoses, self-harm, or suicidal thoughts.
