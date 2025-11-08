Tilly Norwood creator teases ‘whole cast’ of AI actors
- Eline Van der Velden, creator of the AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood, has announced plans to develop 40 diverse AI characters to build a “whole new cast”.
- Tilly Norwood, soft-launched earlier this year, sparked controversy among human actors, with Mara Wilson questioning the impact on real performers.
- Van der Velden maintains that Tilly is a “creative work” and not a replacement for human actors, despite industry concerns.
- Talent agents are reportedly showing interest in representing Tilly, with an agency announcement expected in the coming months.
- SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors' union, has expressed opposition to the replacement of human performers by synthetic characters, reflecting broader industry anxieties about AI.